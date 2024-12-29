Mikel Arteta of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 17-year-old French prodigy has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances in Ligue 1 this season. He has been an important first-team player for the French outfit and the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his progress as well.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal are besotted with the talented young midfielder, and they could look to make a move for him in the near future. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the midfielder. They could use more technicality and control in the middle of the park, and the 17-year-old could be a future investment for them.

The player is reportedly valued at around €25-30 million.

The French prodigy is highly rated across Europe and he is expected to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Arsenal have done well to nurture quality players throughout the years and they could help Bouaddi fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea could help Bouaddi develop

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done well to groom talented young players since taking over at the club and he could play a key role in the development of the Frenchman as well.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players. They are among the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them could be attractive for the player.

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs manage to get the deal done. There is no doubt that the 17-year-old is a player with immense potential and he could develop into a solid long-term acquisition for all three clubs.