Arsenal have been offered the opportunity to sign Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window.

This comes after Bukayo Saka’s injury, which will see him sidelined for a couple of months.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that French international Randal Kolo Muani is being closely watched by Premier League clubs Newcastle United, West Ham United and Manchester United, as well as Juventus and Napoli of Italy and Borussia Dortmund of Germany.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can win the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping tabs on other attacking options like Mohammed Kudus, Bryan Mbeumo and Arda Guler as well.

Kudus is impressing at West Ham United, while Mbeumo has been a key player for Brentford. Arda Guler, on the other hand, is a huge talent but he has failed to hold down a starting spot at Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see who Arsenal end up signing. They need a quality attacker who will add creativity and goals to the side.

Randal Kolo Muani needs a fresh start

Kolo Muani, who is not part of coach Luis Enrique’s plans, has failed to perform since the start of the season and PSG want to send him out on loan.

Negotiations are expected to take place in the coming days. PSG have also set a price tag of €55 million for Kolo Muani’s permanent departure.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need attacking reinforcements as well and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for Kolo Muani. He has not been at his best this season, but he remains a quality player. If Ruben Amorim can get the best out of him, he could be a transformative addition to the Red Devils.