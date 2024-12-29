(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is attracting the attention of Europe’s leading clubs.

Mitchell’s contract with Crystal Palace expires in June 2025 and the club is trying to tie him down to an extension. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Mitchell is not keen on committing his long-term future to the club amid interest from multiple European clubs.

Atlético de Madrid are among the clubs who are seriously considering a move for Mitchell. Diego Simeone believes that the addition of an experienced left-back to the team will add dynamism and solidity to the side.

Meanwhile, AC Milan and Barcelona are looking to strengthen their left-back department and they are keeping close tabs on the Crystal Palace star.

These European clubs see the expiration of Mitchell’s contract in 2025 and the fact that he has not yet renewed his deal as a strategic opportunity. It remains to be seen whether they can snap him up in the near future.

Barcelona have been following his performances and the Spanish outfit is considering a move for Mitchell. They have held talks with the 25-year-old defender.

Arsenal and Tottenham keen on Tyrick Mitchell

At the same time, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also considering a move for him, and have held talks with him.

Arsenal need defensive reinforcements, and signing a quality left-back could prove to be a wise decision. Mitchell could prove to be an upgrade on Oleksandr Zinchenko if they can get the deal done.

Similarly, Tottenham should look to bring in a quality left-back as well. Ben Davies will be out of contract at the end of the season and Destiny Udogie has not been at his best this season. They need more quality and depth in that area and the Crystal Palace star could be the ideal acquisition.