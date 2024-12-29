Mikel Arteta confirms worrying update for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal receives medical treatment after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on December 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League standings but they have had a mixed season.

The fans had expected the club to be in a better position at this stage but Arne Slot’s Liverpool side have surprised everyone to take top spot in the league ahead of the Gunners.

Arsenal are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run after their latest 1-0 win against Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium.

They are finally starting to get momentum but injuries have been a constant issue for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mikel Merino and a few other players have missed some part of the season due to injuries and that has been a huge cause of concern for the Gunners.

The bad news now is that they will be without arguably their best player of the season, Bukayo Saka, for more than two months.

The right-winger tore his hamstring in Arsenal’s 5-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Arteta has claimed that the England international is going to be out for more than two months.

“He has had a procedure and everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks,” said Arteta, as reported by Sky Sports.

“It will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, and the mobility of that. It is very difficult to say.

“The replacement of Bukayo is going to be the team. There were moments where it flowed well tonight and moments where you could see there is still work to do. But I am certain that we are going to do that. We have to rely on the team and not the individual.”

Arsenal need to step into the January transfer window

Arsenal explore blockbuster move for striker

The Gunners need to make a new signing in the January transfer window to deal with the absence of Saka.

We have seen how the absence of Rodri has made Manchester City weaker and the injury to Saka could do the same to Arsenal.

He has been their best player for quite some time now and without him, the team’s creativity and the ability to score goals suffers a lot.

Arteta would have to use the transfer window to make a new signing in the right-wing position if he has to save his team’s season.

Saka’s injury may force the Gunners to make a move for PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani.