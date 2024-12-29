Unai Emery of Aston Villa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Lee Hendrie has urged Jack Grealish to make a sensational return to Aston Villa.

The 39-time England international moved to Manchester City for £100m in the summer of 2021.

Since then, he’s notched 14 goals and 20 assists in 143 appearances across all competitions, helping Pep Guardiola’s men win three Premier League titles and a Champions League among a host of other major honours.

However, Grealish hasn’t always nailed down his spot in the starting XI at the Etihad Stadium.

Over the past two seasons, for example, Grealish has started just 16 Premier League matches, with a further 17 appearances coming from the bench.

Jack Grealish back to Aston Villa?

At 29 years old, Grealish will be well aware that now is the time for him to be a regular starter before his career starts to wind down.

And former Villa midfielder Hendrie believes a return to his old club might be just what Grealish needs — although he concedes the finances of such a deal could prove rather ‘complicated’.

“I’d love to see Jack Grealish back at Aston Villa. Grealish is Villa through and through,” said Hendrie (via Birmingham World).

“I remember speaking to him when he signed for City, I was commentating on one of their games, and we had an in-depth chat, and he was saying he’s finding it difficult to adapt to new surroundings. I said to him, get on with it and go on and enjoy your football. It’s your time to go on and win trophies, and that is exactly what he’s done.

“He’s such a fantastic person; he’s got a massive heart. I don’t think that we’ve seen the best version of Grealish at City, or the version that steps out onto the grass and enjoys himself. We’ve only seen snippets, but I think that Jack is essentially playing in a way that his manager demands of him.

“When I watch Jack play for England, it’s like he’s a different person. He plays with a lot more freedom. If you’re looking at his contributions, goals and assists, then you can say that it’s been disappointing for him, but we know he’s got stacks of ability, and we know he can contribute a lot more.

“It’s at the stage now where Jack should probably be thinking about leaving the football club. Nobody could deny that the move hasn’t been successful, he’s won everything there is to win during his time there, but I think for himself, he needs to find his enjoyment in playing again. He’d be an asset for any top football club. I would love him at Villa, but would they have the finances to bring him back? It would probably be a complicated deal to complete.

“I know the Villa fans have given him some stick, but I think they would love to see him back at Villa Park. He wouldn’t be coming for a pay day; he’d be coming to win something with Villa and help take the club up a level. It would be brilliant if he came back. I do feel he has to go and leave Man City at the moment to find some enjoyment in his game,” Hendrie concluded.