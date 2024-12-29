Chris Sutton pictured prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26, 2023. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton doesn’t think Ruben Amorim is at risk of being sacked by Manchester United yet and has called upon players to cut out ‘under-12s’ mistakes to help their manager.

The Portuguese coach has only been in the Old Trafford dugout since November 11th, overseeing 10 games since leaving Sporting CP to become Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor.

Things haven’t gone well for Amorim so far, with United losing half of his matches, crashing out of the EFL Cup and slipping to 14th in the Premier League.

United’s latest setback came in a 2-0 defeat away at Wolves on Saturday, meaning they’re now closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Ruben Amorim needs Man Utd players to step up

It’s hard to see Amorim being sacked anytime soon and, indeed, that is Sutton’s view.

However, the former Celtic and Blackburn Rovers striker has called on Amorim’s players to step up and help their manager — singling out goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir for mistakes against Wolves and Tottenham, respectively.

“I said before Christmas that I thought Newcastle would hit their stride and they have done exactly that. The way they are playing, they should win at Old Trafford and make it four league wins in a row,” Sutton wrote in his BBC Sport predictions column.

Tipping a 2-1 win for Newcastle, Sutton added: “Manchester United’s form is the exact opposite. I am not concerned about Amorim getting the sack but it really does not help when your goalkeeper keeps on conceding goals direct from a corner – that is under-12s stuff.

“I remember it happening when I was watching my son play when he was about 15 and he got done off a corner. I told him you would never see it happen to a professional goalkeeper, but it has happened twice in two weeks to Manchester United – first to Altay Bayindir and then Andre Onana. You could not make it up.

“I need to apologise here though, because I was far too kind to Manchester United last week when I said they would get a draw at Wolves.

“Their fans give me so much stick on social media whenever I say they will lose that it must have got to me a bit – I have become a bit of a chicken and have put them down to get a draw when my gut feeling has been for them to lose.

“That has got to stop, because they are rubbish. That is not on Amorim because we will judge him when he has a chance to bring in his own players but, for now, we have to see them for what they are, which is a really poor side.”