“Doors open to January exit” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man United star

New Man United coach Ruben Amorim giving instructions. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has expressed his desire of a move away from the club.

The attacker has been dropped by manager Ruben Amorim for four matches in a row and his future at Old Trafford is now looking highly uncertain.

The 27-year-old’s time at the club may soon be coming to an end and it has been made pretty clear that Amorim does not prefer to play Rashford.

The attacker is having another inconsistent season at the club where issues off the pitch have made his life more difficult for him.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has now provided the latest update on the future of the Man United star, stating that the doors are open for him to leave the club in January.

Romano went on to say that it all depends on the proposals that Man United will get for him.

In his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, the transfer expert wrote:

“It will depend on him… at the moment, Amorim and his staff are not happy with training sessions and approach. So the situation remains open. For January, it will depend on proposals. Nothing is concrete or advanced at the moment, but it can change in the next weeks. It’d keep doors open to January exit.”

Marcus Rashford heading for Man United exit?

Man United target wants to leave his current club

Perhaps the time has come for Rashford and Man United to part ways and go in their separate direction.

The player has struggled to perform at the club in recent seasons and even at the age of 27, he has failed to reach his true potential.

It is a mystery why the player is facing that issue at Man United, perhaps the pressure from the fans is too much or it could be because the player is most of the time made a scapegoat of their poor performances. Whatever it is, the relationship is not working out at the moment and a fresh start elsewhere could revive Rashford’s career.

Meanwhile, Amorim is pushing the club to extend the contract of defender Harry Maguire.