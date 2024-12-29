Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has struggled for regular game time at the club ever since he joined them at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old Italian international has struggled with injury problems and he has been left out of the matchday squad in recent weeks. According to Fichajes, the player is determined to leave Liverpool in search of regular playing time and multiple Italian clubs would be willing to provide him with an exit route.

Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli, and Fiorentina are all keen on securing his signature. The report states that Liverpool want to keep the player, but his determination to leave could force them to consider a departure.

However, Liverpool will not let him leave on a loan deal without an obligation to buy. It will be interesting to see if the clubs interested in the winger are prepared to accept Liverpool’s terms.

Chiesa needs a fresh start

Chiesa was regarded as one of the finest attacking talents in Europe a few years ago, but injuries have hampered his development. He needs regular playing time in order to get back to his best once again.

A move back to Italy would be ideal for the player. Playing in his comfort zone could help him regain his form and confidence. The 27-year-old knows the league well and he could settle quickly and make an instant impact. It remains to be seen where the player ends up.

Meanwhile, Liverpool would need to add attacking depth to the side if they let the Italian leave in January. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the right players next month. They could use a dynamic forward who can chip in with goals and create creativity.

They are in the middle of a title challenge, and they cannot afford to weaken the squad.