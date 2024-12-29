Journalist claims Newcastle may have to “lose a big star” in 2025

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, and Alexander Isak have been linked with a move away from Newcastle United in recent months.

All three players have been exceptional for Newcastle since joining the club and naturally, top clubs are keen on securing their signatures. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are forced to consider selling some of their players.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed to Give Me Sport that they could be forced to sell one of their star players to balance the books. However, Newcastle are unwilling to sell multiple key players.

He said: “I’m still told that Newcastle may have to lose a big star out of financial necessity, especially if they don’t get European football.

“But I’m also told that the futures of Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak will be intertwined, and it’s very unlikely that Newcastle, even if forced to, would lose more than one of those names.”

Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle
Alexander Isak is a target for Arsenal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle could lose a key star

It seems that one of Gordon, Guimaraes or Isak could leave the club in the coming months. All three players have been exceptional for Newcastle and losing any one of them would be a devastating blow for the club.

The only way Newcastle can keep all three players at the club is if they manage to secure European for the next season. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can build on their recent run of form and put together a winning run.

Newcastle are currently seventh in the league table, six points adrift of the top four. If they manage to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, it would be a huge boost to their revenues and it would help them keep their best players at the club.

The fans will certainly hope that they can hold onto their key players for the upcoming seasons.

