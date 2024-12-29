(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United are unlikely to offer Junior Firpo a new contract at the club.

According to former England international Paul Robinson, the 28-year-old is unlikely to get his contract extended. He added that there would have been discussions between the two parties regarding an extension if Leeds wanted to keep him at the club for the long term.

But the Championship club have let the situation drag on and it is evident that they do not count on him as a key part of their plans going forward. Firpo was quite mediocre in the Premier League in the past and Robinson believes that Leeds do not trust the player to perform in the top flight if they get promoted.

Robinson said to MOT Leeds News: “He’s one of the players who struggled in the Premier League when the club were at a different level. Defensively, he looked very susceptible and vulnerable. “Going forward, you can see what he brings, but defensively in the Premier League, he got found out. The club might just be waiting to see where they’re at before assessing their options. “If he’s that close to the end of his contract, he’s either in negotiations, said he’s not signing a new one, or been told that he’s not getting one. You don’t go this far down the line without discussions. “Because it’s so quiet and we’re not really hearing anything, it suggests the club are not that forthcoming with a new deal for him.”

Junior Firpo to leave Leeds?

The defender is in the final few months of his contract, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sanction his departure in January. He could secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs as well.

The 28-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury and it remains to be seen whether he can return to action quickly. He could still be a useful option for Leeds during the second half of the season, especially in their push for promotion. They need more depth in the side so that they can rotate the squad and keep the players fresh. Firpo could be a useful squad option for them.