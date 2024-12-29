(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City are looking to improve their defensive options, and they have identified Chancel Mbemba as a target.

According to Africa Foot, the 30-year-old Marseille defender is on their radar, and it will be interesting to see if the Foxes can get a deal done.

Mbemba has fallen down the pecking order at the French club and he needs regular game time at this stage of his career. If Leicester can provide him with that opportunity, it would be the ideal move for him.

The Foxes have had a mediocre season so far and they will be desperate to secure safety in the Premier League. They need to bring in the right additions in January to improve during the second half of the campaign. Signing a quality defender could prove to be a wise decision.

It will be interesting to see if Mbemba can adapt quickly and hit the ground running at Leicester if the move goes through. The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the player. The defender played for Newcastle United between 2015 and 2018. He will look to make his mark in English football once again with the Foxes.

He has been linked with a move back to England in the past as well.

Mbemba will be keen on a fresh start

After struggling for game time at the French club, the defender will be desperate to prove himself and showcase his qualities in England. It will be interesting to see if the clubs can work out a deal in the coming weeks.

It is fair to assume that Leicester have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The defender is very much at the peak of his powers, and he could prove to be the ideal short-term acquisition for the Foxes.