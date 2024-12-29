(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old Argentine international has been a key player for Liverpool, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent signing for the Spanish outfit as well. Real Madrid need to start planning for a future without Luka Modrić and the South American could be the ideal alternative.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool want around €100 million for the midfielder. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to pay that kind of money for the player.

Mac Allister has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Liverpool, and it is no surprise that they are demanding a substantial amount of money for him. Losing a key player like him would be a major blow for the club and they might struggle to replace him adequately.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months. It is fair to assume that Liverpool will not sanction the player’s departure midway through the season and therefore any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Mac Allister could be tempted to join Real Madrid

Mac Allister is entering the peak years of his career and he will want to compete at the highest level. Real Madrid could provide him with the platform to push for league titles and Champions League trophies. He has recently admitted his desire to play in La Liga as well.

Meanwhile, the Argentine is not the only Liverpool player Real Madrid Madrid are hoping to sign. Trent Alexander-Arnold is on their radar as well and the England international could end up joining them on a free transfer.

He is yet to renew his contract with Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether he decides to move on as a free agent in the summer.