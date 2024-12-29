Report: Liverpool star ready to leave the club in January after surprise U-turn

Arne Slot of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are flying this season under Arne Slot’s leadership and their form in the Premier League and the Champions League shows that.

They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table in both the competitions with some of their players playing the best football of their career.

Mohamed Salah has been rejuvenated and is currently in the form of his life while the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and others are all contributing heavily to Liverpool’s success this season.

However, there is one player who is struggling to make an impact at Anfield this season and his issues with Slot not using him enough this season could lead to him leaving the club in the January transfer window.

According to FootMercato, Liverpool star Federico Chiesa could look for a move away from the club in January after growing frustrated at Anfield since his move in the summer transfer window.

The Italian was Liverpool’s only arrival in the summer and while his transfer was called one of the best bargains of the summer at that stage, it just has not worked out for him in the Premier League.

Federico Chiesa has struggled to settle at Liverpool

Liverpool target wants Premier League move next year

The former Juventus man joined the club without a proper preseason and he has since struggled to perform at the Merseyside club because of issues related to his fitness and his inability to settle in the Premier League.

Due to that, Slot has not used him enough this season and he is now looking for a way out from the Premier League leaders.

The report has mentioned Napoli as the club, along with AC Milan and Barcelona, as the next potential destination of the Italian attacker.

Liverpool are open to the idea of Chiesa leaving the club in a loan move so that he can get playing time elsewhere and return to Anfield in better shape and form.

The Reds are going in the right direction and they look like a well oiled machine under the Dutch manager but the only little failure of his tenure so far is his inability to get the best out of Chiesa.

A move away from Anfield could help the player regain his form and fitness and the January transfer window comes at the perfect time to explore that opportunity.

Another Liverpool star has informed the club that he wants to leave.