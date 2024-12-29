Report: Liverpool transfer target wants Premier League move next year

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After a slow summer transfer window this year, Liverpool will be actively looking to strengthen their squad next year.

It remains to be seen whether that will be in January or in the summer transfer window next year but what is certain is that Arne Slot will be backed by the club to bring fresh faces to Anfield and strengthen the depth and the quality of the squad.

The club’s only arrival in the summer transfer window was Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Despite not spending heavily in the market, Liverpool have surprised fans and rivals this season with their performances.

One position that they could look to strengthen next year on a priority basis is the left-back position.

Andy Robertson has struggled this season and it is evident from his performances that he is clearly past his best.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies and they have received a major boost in signing him next year.

According to TBR Football, the Canadian international is seriously interested in a move to England in 2025.

Liverpool face competition to sign Alphonso Davies

Liverpool and Arsenal have been mentioned as the clubs in the report who are the most interested in signing him.

As per the report, the player’s representatives have spoken to clubs in the Premier League and informed them that Davies is ready to move to England and start a new chapter in his career.

The Merseyside club will face competition from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side but considering the encouraging project at Anfield, they could easily convince the player to choose them over the Gunners.

The Premier League leaders have been linked with several left-backs over the last few months.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez have been mentioned as the options that the Reds could consider for the position.