“You never know” – Man United fan favourite teases January move to Man City

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has invited the fury of the fans that love and adore him at Old Trafford.

The attacker won three Premier League titles with Man United under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson and won the Ballon d’Or during his time with the Premier League giants.

His second spell did not end up as well as he would have liked with the player falling out with Erik ten Hag at the club that ultimately became the reason of his exit from Old Trafford.

The legendary attacker has now teased a January move to Man United’s Premier League rivals Manchester City.

On Friday night, Ronaldo opened doors to a move to Man City in January when he was asked about a potential move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Man United fan favourite believes Man City will come back stronger from their current slump.

“Teams have moments,” Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

“Difficult times, good times… City are passing through a difficult moment but I’m 100 per cent sure they will be back.

“I think the big teams, the big players they are smart enough to understand what is the problem, where is the problem. I’m sure 100 percent they will be back. Guardiola is a very smart coach. He knows where the problem is coming from. They will be there like always.”

The Portuguese was asked if he would give Man City a helping hand to bring them out of their current crisis.

“You never know what is going to happen,” he replied with a smile.

Should Cristiano Ronaldo risk his legacy with a move to Man City?

Man United target wants to leave his current club

It would be a huge surprise to see Ronaldo move to Man City and considering they already have Erling Haaland in attack, it would be difficult to accommodate the Portuguese in the side.

What Man City need right now is a presence in the midfield who can cover for the absence of Rodri and someone in the right-back position who can be more reliable than Kyle Walker.

Signing an attacker should not be City’s priority in the upcoming January transfer window.

Ronaldo is well settled at Al-Nassr and even he would realise that a move to City at this stage of his career would not make any sense and it would also make him the villain for Man United fans.