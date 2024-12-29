Report: Man United target wants to leave his current club over contract dispute

Manchester United are expected to target a new left-back next year as Ruben Amorim has identified this position as one of the weakest in the squad.

The fitness issues of Luke Shaw and the struggles of Tyrell Malacia have forced the Man United boss to play Diogo Dalot in that position, which is not his natural position.

This has been problematic to the balance of the side in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation and he is keen to bring a new left-back to Old Trafford soon.

One of the players being targeted by Man United is Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes.

The Portuguese played for two years under Amorim at Sporting from 2020 to 2022 and the Man United manager knows him well.

According to RMC Sport, Mendes wants to leave PSG because his contracts talks with the Ligue 1 side have stalled.

The player believes that he is not being offered the salary package that he deserves while being a regular starter for them.

Nuno Mendes to Man United?

United star’s agent opens up on potential move away

Mendes has refused all the offers made by the club so far and his current deal is going to run out in 2026 which means that a decision has to be taken over his future next year.

As per the report, the Red Devils have already made an offer to sign the PSG star but there is also a mention of the French giants being hopeful of agreeing on an extension with the left-back.

A move in the January transfer window is complicated at this stage so any move to Old Trafford would have to wait until the summer transfer window next year.

The future of Shaw and Malacia at Old Trafford are uncertain at the moment and they both could be moved out of the club under the leadership of Amorim.

The Premier League giants have to make a big decision on the future of both Shaw and Malacia as the former is mostly unavailable due to his fitness issues while the latter has struggled to perform well since his return from a long term injury.

United boss Amorim wants the club to tie Harry Maguire to a new contract as the manager admires the defender.