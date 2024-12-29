Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to pay a substantial amount of money for the Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Premier League since joining Wolves and he has been quite impressive for the West Midlands club this season despite their struggles.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are keen on signing the player and they are willing to pay around €80 million to secure his signature. It will be interesting to see if Wolves are prepared to sanction his departure.

He has been linked with other Premier League heavyweights as well.

Cunha has shown that he is capable of playing for a big club and a move to Manchester United could be the ideal next step in his career. They need attacking reinforcements and the versatile Brazilian could transform them in the final third.

Cunha could improve Man United

The 25-year-old is capable of operating in multiple positions. He can operate as a striker as well as a winger. He will help create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Manchester United paid a substantial amount of money for Joshua Zirkzee at the start of the season, but the Dutch international has not been able to live up to the expectations. He is struggling to adapt to the Premier League and signing someone who has proven himself in English football would be ideal. Cunha could hit the ground running at Manchester United and help them finish the season strongly.

However, it is fair to assume that Wolves will not want to lose a player like him midway through the season. They are fighting for survival and losing Cunha in January would be a devastating blow. Manchester United might have to wait until the summer transfer window to get the deal across the line.

Convincing the player to join them, should not be difficult. It will be interesting to see if Wolves are willing to accept €80 million for the player.