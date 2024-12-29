Patrick Bamford of Leeds applauds the fans. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

The future of Patrick Bamford will depend on whether or not Leeds United allow Joe Gelhardt to leave in January, according to reports.

Bamford has enjoyed some incredible highs during his time as a Leeds player, including netting 16 goals to fire them to Premier League promotion in 2019/20 — followed up with 17 goals in 38 top-flight appearances the following season.

Former Leeds United star feels club will part ways with 28-year-old in 2025!

But more recently, the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker has endured more battles against injuries than centre-backs.

That has seen Bamford slide down the pecking order at Elland Road and this season, he’s played just 102 minutes across eight substitute appearances in the Championship, with his only start coming in the EFL Cup.

Bamford will be even more disappointed in his lack of playing time considering Leeds have often struggled for numbers up-front this season.

However, more recently, Joel Piroe has been in strong form, notching four goals and two assists in his last nine Championship outings.

Patrick Bamford Leeds future depends on Joe Gelhardt

With Leeds currently top of the Championship table, Daniel Farke will be managing his squad carefully to ensure he has the depth and quality to secure promotion to the Premier League.

According to the Football League Paper (via MOT Leeds News), Bamford will not be allowed to depart Elland Road in January if Gelhardt leaves.

Gelhardt has only made three appearances across all competitions this season, but it would only take a dose of bad luck with injuries for him and Bamford to become important figures in Farke’s squad.

It’s understood multiple Championship clubs want to sign Gelhardt on loan, but Leeds would rather he move abroad than strengthen a possible rival.

Bamford and his representatives will be keeping a close eye on developments with Gelhardt to see how it could affect his own future.