“I can tell you” – Fabrizio Romano issues important Trent Alexander-Arnold update

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones in training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Reports have circulated in the media that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has told the Premier League giants that he wants to join Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Liverpool star has informed the Premier League leaders that he has made up his mind to leave them and join the La Liga giants.

After entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, the defender has been constantly linked with a move away from the club and Real Madrid have been mentioned as his next destination.

The transfer talks between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool have not produced any fruitful result for the Reds and that has given birth to reports of the defender leaving the club and informing them about his intentions.

However, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the transfer saga, claiming that nothing is agreed at the moment between Real Madrid and the defender.

Romano also confirmed that the player will not be leaving the Premier League giants in the January transfer window.

While speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said:

“Trent is not a topic for January. January transfer window is not Trent transfer window. Trent will finish the season at Liverpool for sure. His full focus is on Liverpool. Liverpool are doing fantastic and Trent is doing fantastic, so everything is under control for the summer.

“Real Madrid want Trent. Real Madrid are working on a deal for Trent. Real Madrid will push to sign Trent. Real Madrid are there since March. Not today, not yesterday, not one month ago – March.

“He’s a top target for Real Madrid, but what I can tell you at the moment is that nothing is agreed. Nothing is done. Nothing has been communicated, so Liverpool are still in the mix, still talking to the player, waiting to see how this conversation will go on Liverpool’s side and Real Madrid’s side.

“Now we are about to enter into January, and from January, Real Madrid are officially allowed to talk to the player and see what happens, with Trent being a top target, but nothing has been communicated yet.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool?

The fact that the defender has shown no intention to sign a new deal at Liverpool and that Real Madrid are desperately trying to sign the defender shows that Alexander-Arnold’s days at Anfield are numbered.

Despite nothing being agreed at the moment, the transfer saga is heading in only one direction and it will most likely end up with the England international signing for the La Liga and Champions League winners.

It is difficult to reject the chance to play for Los Blancos and Liverpool know it better than most other clubs, having already lost Michael Owen and Steve McManaman in the past.

Perhaps it is time to start looking for a replacement for the player or start preparing Conor Bradley to take a move active role in the starting line up.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Chiesa could also be heading out of the club.