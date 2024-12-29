(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly hoping to sign a new striker when the transfer window reopens in January.

They have struggled to score goals consistently and summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has struggled with persistent injury problems. According to a report from Daily Mail, manager Julen Lopetegui has held talks with co-owner David Sullivan regarding potential reinforcements.

Lopetegui said: “The talks I have with David I am not going to tell you, but we talk a lot about the team, about the squad and about the next challenge — but the only focus we have now is Southampton. There is no more space in my mind now, only this. The only truth I believe is to be focused on the next match. After, we will see what happens.”

West Ham need a goalscorer

Signing a striker appears to be a priority for West Ham right now, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the right reinforcements. The Hammers have had a mediocre season so far and they will be hoping to do well during the second half of the campaign.

They were expected to push for European qualification at the start of the season, but they have been quite poor during the first half of the campaign. West Ham will be desperate to bounce back strongly in the coming months and the right additions in January will certainly help them.

A reliable goalscorer could make a world of difference in the final third.

The Hammers have quality attackers like Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus at their disposal. A prolific number nine could complete their attacking unit. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. They have been linked with Randal Kolo Muani in recent weeks.

West Ham certainly have the finances to bring in a quality player in January and it remains to be seen who they end up with.