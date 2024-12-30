AC Milan have made an offer to sign Liverpool star; clubs now in direct contact to negotiate January move – report

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

AC Milan are reportedly in direct contact with Liverpool over a potential January move for Darwin Nunez, according to a report from Milan TMN (as reported by TeamTalk).

The Italian giants are said to have proposed a €5 million loan fee with an obligation to buy for €45 million at the end of the season.

The report suggests that Liverpool are seriously considering the offer due to Nunez’s struggles to establish himself as a consistent performer since his big-money move from Benfica in the summer of 2022.

The Uruguayan forward was signed to great fanfare following a prolific spell at Benfica, where he netted 34 goals in 41 appearances during his final season in Portugal. However, Nunez has struggled to replicate that form on Merseyside.

Darwin Nunez: Underwhelming Liverpool career

In his debut Premier League season, he managed just nine goals in 29 league appearances, falling short of the expectations set by his €75 million transfer fee. While his second season saw slight improvement—scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in 36 matches—his inconsistency in front of goal and wastefulness in key moments have made him a frustrating figure among fans.

And under Arne Slot, he has been more of a squad player than a regular starter with the Dutchman preferring Diogo Jota over him at the start of the season. And only after Jota suffered an injury, did Nunez see himself get a run of games. However, after failing to make a significant impact, Slot turned to Luis Diaz to play as a false number 9, a role has played incredibly.

Nunez’s talent is undeniable, as proven at Benfica and glimpses at Liverpool. In his two and a half years at Liverpool, he has contributed a respectable 37 goals and 20 assists in 119 appearances across all competitions. However, his low confidence is seen in his overall performances, patchy link-up play, and otherwise wasteful chances in front of goals often makes him a frustrating figure to watch.

Chance to start fresh at AC Milan

AC Milan’s proposal offers the player the chance to start his career fresh in Serie A, where his physicality and direct style could thrive. Milan are reportedly keen to bolster their attacking options as they push for domestic and European success. The structured loan deal would allow both clubs to assess the arrangement before committing to a permanent transfer.

While his raw talent and potential remain evident, Liverpool appear open to offloading the 24-year-old. Transfer expert David Lynch recently reported that the striker is likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

If Milan’s offer is accepted, Nunez could depart as soon as January, marking the end of a turbulent stint at Liverpool. For Milan, it represents an opportunity to harness the forward’s undoubted ability and reignite his career.