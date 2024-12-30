(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s remarkable first half of the Championship season has reignited hopes of a return to the Premier League, with whispers of a potential comeback for Marcelo Bielsa adding to the excitement.

Currently sitting atop the table with 51 points, Leeds hold a narrow lead over second-placed Sheffield United. The Whites are determined to secure automatic promotion and put last season’s playoff disappointment behind them.

Amid the buzz surrounding Leeds’ promotion bid, former Aston Villa striker and football pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has made a claim about Bielsa’s possible return to Elland Road.

The Argentine manager, who remains a beloved figure among Leeds fans, led the club to its first Premier League promotion in 16 years during his transformative tenure from 2018 to 2022.

Gabby Agbonlahor tips Marcelo Bielsa to return to Leeds United

He highlighted the Argentine’s famous man-marking system, which became a hallmark of his tenure, as something fans could see again if the Whites make their way back to the top tier.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said:

“They lost Summerville, all their very good players they’ve lost, but Leeds – teams have to deserve to get promoted – but Leeds should be in the Premier League.

“The fanbase they’ve got, the stadium, the history – and maybe Bielsa can come back and they can go man-for-man again.”

His signature man-marking system and high-intensity attacking style defined his time at Leeds, earning him widespread admiration and cementing his status as one of the most influential managers in the club’s modern history.

Bielsa’s legacy at Elland Road

Bielsa’s influence on Leeds was nothing short of transformative. Taking the reins in 2018, he masterminded the club’s long-awaited return to the Premier League in 2020, ending a 16-year exile. His dynamic and attacking style of play not only captivated fans but also earned widespread acclaim across English football.

Under his leadership, Leeds became a powerhouse and went on to achieve a commendable ninth-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League.

Although Bielsa departed in 2022 following a challenging campaign, his impact on the club remains profound. His tenure revitalised Leeds, both on and off the pitch, and his name continues to resonate with fans.

Bielsa is managing Uruguay’s national team at the moment, which makes a return unlikely in the immediate future. For now, Leeds’ focus remains firmly on their promotion push under Daniel Farke, who too has done a remarkable job since taking over.

He came very close to promotion last season, only to lose it in the play-offs and this season, he has them pushing for promotion again, aiming to get the job done this time.