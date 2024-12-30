Revenge: Liverpool looking to punish Real Madrid with exciting transfer move

Alphonso Davies and Arne Slot (Photo by Omar Vega, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly planning revenge on Real Madrid by swooping in for one of their top transfer targets.

The Reds are looking to strengthen in both full-back positions for next season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

That could mean Liverpool need a significant new signing at right-back, but Andrew Robertson isn’t getting any younger, so a replacement could be a useful addition to Arne Slot’s squad.

Mohamed Salah drops contract BOMBSHELL!

With Liverpool unhappy at Real Madrid stealing Alexander-Arnold off them, it seems they’re ready to get their revenge by beating the Spanish giants to Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, according to TEAMtalk.

Alphonso Davies transfer: Can Liverpool snap up this world class free agent?

While losing a world class talent like Alexander-Arnold on a free would be a huge blow, it would be superb work by LFC in the market if they could make up for it with a smart free transfer like Davies.

The Canada international has been a world class performer for Bayern and would surely be a top target for several European clubs if he were to become available this summer.

It might still be that Bayern are able to persuade Davies to sign a new deal, but if not then this could be a big opportunity for Liverpool.

Robertson has been a great servant at Anfield for many years now, but it seems likely that the time has come to replace him, and Davies’ availability means this deal surely has to be considered now.

Davies will surely have other big name suitors, but Liverpool looks like the place to be right now as Arne Slot has taken them top of the Premier League table.

Slot’s side are playing great football at home and in Europe, and there’ll surely be plenty of top talents who want to be a part of this project.