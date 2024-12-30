Talks taking place: Ruben Amorim pushing for Man United to complete potential €18m transfer

Ruben Amorim during Man United's defeat to Wolves
Ruben Amorim during Man United's defeat to Wolves (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly pushing for the potential transfer of Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

The Denmark international looks highly likely to leave Barca in the near future, with the current expectation being that he could leave on an initial loan with a view to a permanent €18m transfer.

That’s according to a report from Todo Fichajes, which states that talks have already taken place with Man United, who have moved ahead of Newcastle in the race for Christensen’s signature.

Christensen could be a useful signing to add depth and experience to this United squad, even if he’s perhaps not quite the player he once was during the very peak of his career.

IMPORTANT Liverpool star set to miss Man United game!

The 28-year-old was a key player for Chelsea when he was younger, and initially made a promising start when he joined Barcelona, though a combination of issues with fitness and form means he’s now lost his place.

Andreas Christensen could do a job for Manchester United

Andreas Christensen in action for Barcelona
Andreas Christensen in action for Barcelona (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Despite this, one imagines Christensen could be a squad player for United, at the very least, with Amorim in need of more options at the back.

The Red Devils are having a poor season so could do with making as many changes as possible in order to give their new manager the cultural reset that he needs.

Christensen would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof, and perhaps Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez as well.

Christensen probably wouldn’t be an automatic starter at Old Trafford, so it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely pick that option over others if there end up being teams willing to give him a bigger role.

Still, with Amorim playing three at the back, that should mean Christensen gets chances to play fairly often and rotate with others in the United squad.

