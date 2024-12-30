Arsenal still keen on transfer deal but current £25m asking price could rise

Mikel Arteta shouts instructions during Arsenal's win over Ipswich (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly still keen on a potential transfer window move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who has a £25million release clause.

However, the Gunners also look to be exploring other options in that position as Garcia’s £25m clause could rise if he earns an expected call-up to the Spanish national team, according to the Daily Mirror.

Garcia has impressed in his time in La Liga and looks like he could be a very capable backup to David Raya at the Emirates Stadium, which is surely a position Mikel Arteta needs to look at strengthening.

Aaron Ramsdale was Arsenal’s option on the bench last season, but he moved to Southampton in the summer and the club’s current backup ‘keeper is Neto.

Neto is only on loan from Bournemouth, so there’s likely to be the need to sign someone like Garcia as a replacement next summer.

Joan Garcia among the names on Arsenal’s list of goalkeeper targets

Garcia looks a promising player, but £25m or more could be seen as a bit much to pay for someone who won’t be starting games on a regular basis.

The Mirror’s report suggests this has led AFC to look at other options in that area of their squad, such as Boca Juniors shot-stopper Leandro Brey.

Of course, Brey is not yet that proven at the highest level, so might be more of a gamble for the Gunners, but he’d perhaps also be more likely to accept a role behind Raya for the long term.

Arsenal fans might be frustrated by these stories, however, as another goalkeeper signing probably wouldn’t be their top priority in the transfer market right now.

Bukayo Saka’s injury means the team is desperately short of quality in attack, while there’s also arguably a lack of cover for Martin Odegaard, who was badly missed when he was out injured earlier this season.