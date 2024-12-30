Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of talented Liverpool youngster Ben Doak ahead of January.

The highly-rated 19-year-old is currently on loan at Championship club Middlesbrough, and it’s fair to say he’s caught the eye during his spell at the Riverside Stadium.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, Liverpool are now facing fresh interest in Doak ahead of January, with Palace keen to bring the teenager to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will be content to cut Doak’s spell at Boro short, but it might also be tempting for them to allow the Scotland international a spell of playing regularly in the top flight.

Doak himself is thought to be keen on the chance to play in the Premier League, so this could represent the perfect opportunity for him.

Ben Doak to Crystal Palace one to watch for January?

Doak will surely have other clubs interested in him soon if he carries on playing like this, but for now it seems Palace are leading the race for his signature.

The report also states that LFC have the option of recalling Doak in the middle of the season, so they have that option if it ends up suiting all parties.

Still, Middlesbrough will surely be keen to avoid losing a key player in the middle of a campaign in which they’ll be aiming for promotion to the top flight themselves.

It will be interesting to see if that’s enough to persuade Doak to stay put and perhaps return to the club when they’re in the Premier League next year.

Doak was also eyed by PL clubs such as Southampton in the summer.