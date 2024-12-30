Revealed: Euro giants ready to rescue Chelsea star with January transfer window move

Chelsea FC logo (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is a target for Lazio and other big clubs around Europe ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Casadei is likely to be available this winter, and that Lazio are currently showing the strongest interest in signing the young Italian midfielder.

Casadei arrived at Chelsea as a big prospect but he’s struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge and it now looks likely that he’ll at least be allowed out on loan this January.

As things stand, Lazio are understood to be ready to make a move to land Casadei on an initial loan with an obligation to buy, though the Blues are also not prepared to just give the 21-year-old away, so a significant fee could be required.

Cesare Casadei attracting significant transfer interest

If Lazio cannot come up with a good enough offer, Casadei could also have other major opportunities around Europe, with AC Milan and Fiorentina among the other Serie A clubs interested in the former Inter Milan youngster.

Dutch Eredivisie duo PSV and Feyenoord are also keen on Casadei, as are La Liga outfit Real Betis, but it may be that he’ll favour a return to Italy.

Casadei had been making good progress during his time at Inter, and it could make sense for him to try another spell in Serie A to revive his career after this challenging period in English football.

Chelsea fans will perhaps be disappointed that Casadei couldn’t make more of an impact as he looked like a smart signing when he first joined.

However, CFC supporters will also be well aware that this current project of signing top young talents from around the world was never likely to produce a 100% success rate.

Some players start out looking very promising as teenagers, but Casadei might be one of those who just hasn’t developed as expected, in which case it’s probably for the best to move him on.