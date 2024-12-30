Chelsea set to enquire about transfer of Premier League star in January

Dean Huijsen celebrates scoring for Bournemouth against Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in Dean Huijsen and could be set to enquire about the Bournemouth defender in the January transfer window.

The talented 19-year-old has shone since joining Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer, having also previously caught the eye in Serie A during a loan spell at Roma.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have Huijsen on their list and could at least enquire for him in January, and this is not the first time he’s been linked with a big move.

The youngster, who has represented both the Netherlands and Spain at youth international level, looks like he has a big future in the game, and he fits the kind of profile Chelsea tend to try to sign.

The Blues have some of the best young players in the world on their books, and Huijsen could be another smart long-term addition to the squad.

Dean Huijsen transfer: Will Chelsea face competition for the Bournemouth defender?

Huijsen was notably linked with Liverpool and Aston Villa by Football Insider in the summer, so it could be that Chelsea won’t find it that easy to win the race for his signature.

Chelsea would do well to bring in Huijsen as an upgrade on unconvincing duo Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, while Wesley Fofana has often had injury problems that have slightly slowed his progress in west London.

It will be interesting to see, however, what happens with Virgil van Dijk’s contract at Liverpool, as Huijsen could perhaps be an ideal long-term replacement for the Dutchman if he leaves Anfield.

Chelsea could be an attractive destination, though, as players like Huijsen will surely be aware that they’d get a lot of playing time in Enzo Maresca’s side due to the commitment to trust and develop young players.