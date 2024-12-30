Fikayo Tomori and Rafael Leao of AC Milan (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking in a strong position to clinch the potential transfer of AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori this January, CaughtOffside understands.

The former Chelsea defender is understood to be keen on a potential return to the Premier League, and Newcastle are looking into his situation as his Milan future looks in major doubt.

Tomori has had to make do with a place on the bench at the San Siro in recent times, despite mostly impressing in his time in Serie A, and he likely won’t be short of suitors as he could be made available this January.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Milan will ask for around €35-38m to let Tomori go, and Newcastle are currently showing the strongest interest in the 27-year-old.

The Magpies have been known to be on the hunt for a new signing at centre-back for some time now, though they were priced out of a deal for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in the summer.

Fikayo Tomori transfer: Newcastle ahead of Juventus in the race

Tomori has been linked with Juventus, but CaughtOffside understands they currently have other priorities in defence, so that could be good news for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe will surely want to keep on strengthening this NUFC side, which could be in the run for a European place, though more consistent performances will be needed.

A signing like Tomori could be key to improve Newcastle’s fortunes in the second half of the season, and most fans would also surely see €38m as a fair price to pay for the England international.

Milan are currently looking likely to listen to offers for Tomori, but sources also note that one thing that could change things is if new manager Sergio Conceicao is more willing to give him playing time than Paulo Fonseca was.