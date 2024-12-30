Frustrated Chelsea star could be one to watch for transfer exit after lack of minutes

Enzo Maresca and Joao Felix (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Joao Felix could reportedly be one worth watching out for in the months ahead as he’s said to be frustrated with his lack of playing time.

That’s according to journalist Simon Phillips via Substack, with Felix struggling to play as frequently in his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Portugal international joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in the summer, but there’s a lot of competition in that area of Enzo Maresca’s squad, with Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto also joining this season, while other big talents like Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke were already at the club.

Felix could perhaps do well to consider his future if he wants to get more playing time, with Phillips suggesting he’s become frustrated with his situation at Chelsea.

Still, even if Felix isn’t currently too happy with how things are going, it’s suggested that he’s not likely to leave in January, so this might be one to look at again closer to next summer.

Joao Felix has flopped at Chelsea – time to move on?

Felix didn’t do that much in a loan spell at Chelsea a couple of years ago, and he wasn’t too convincing on loan at Barcelona last season either.

In fact, it’s been a long time since we really saw the best of Felix, who just hasn’t lived up to the expectations he set as a wonderkid at Benfica a few years ago.

Now 25 years of age, Felix is no longer a youngster and just seems rather out of sorts, so CFC would probably do well to offload him and give up on trying to make this deal work.

Chelsea have plenty of other attacking options and they’ll also have Estevao Willian next season, so that’s another reason to shift Felix.

The former Atletico Madrid man should still have some suitors around Europe as he remains a big name, but playing for the very biggest clubs just seems beyond him for now.