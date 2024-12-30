Gary Neville feels “sorry” for £36m Man United star after “brutal” Old Trafford response

Gary Neville feels "sorry" for Joshua Zirkzee. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Man United put in a dismal display in the first half of their Premier League contest with Newcastle which resulted in Joshua Zirkzee receiving a “brutal” reception from the Old Trafford faithful.

There were not many fans of the Manchester club expecting a result against the Magpies heading into the contest on Monday night given the form of both sides and their reservations became apparent after just four minutes when Alexander Isak headed Newcastle in front.

The Tyneside club would add a second 15 minutes later but 2-0 did not tell the whole story, as Howe’s men could have easily gone into the halftime break with at least another two goals.

Man United’s horrendous display resulted in Ruben Amorim making a tactical change with 33 minutes on the clock, bringing in Kobbie Mainoo to strengthen his midfield. Having been anonymous throughout the opening phase of the contest, Joshua Zirkzee was the man replaced, resulting in the Dutch star receiving a brutal reception from the Old Trafford crowd.

Gary Neville feels “sorry” for Man United talent

Zirkzee was cheered and booed as he walked off the Old Trafford pitch following his poor display, a response Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville described as “brutal”.

“I actually feel sorry for him, I really do,” the former United defender said. “I know he is earning a lot of money here, but there is a human being in there. He is basically being cheered off by his own fans and that is brutal.

“I have not seen that too many times at Old Trafford in the 43 years I have been coming here.”

"I feel sorry for him, there's a human being in there…" ? Joshua Zirkzee is replaced by Kobbie Mainoo after half an hour. pic.twitter.com/v9FBAvkK3x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2024

Joshua Zirkzee continues to struggle at Man United

Following an impressive 2023/24 campaign with Bologna, Man United made the decision to sign the Dutch star during the summer as part of a £36.5m deal with the Italian club.

The forward is not known as a lethal goalscorer, which is why many questioned his arrival at the Manchester club initially.

The 23-year-old has contributed just four goals and two assists across the 26 matches he has featured in so far and things are likely to be tougher for the young talent going forward after the reception he received from the Man United fans on Monday night.