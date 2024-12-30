Kieran Tierney and Leandro Trossard at the Arsenal training ground (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is reportedly a transfer target for his former club Celtic, with work already being done to strike a deal for next summer.

The Scotland international has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium in recent years, with Mikel Arteta making a number of changes in the left-back position in the last few seasons.

Tierney initially fell behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at Arsenal, but even he now finds himself out of favour since the signing of Riccardo Calafiori this summer, while youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is enjoying a decent run in the side.

Overall, it looks like a long way back for Tierney to get into the Arsenal starting line up, and it could be that he’ll head back to Celtic.

According to Football Insider, the Scottish Premiership giants are already working to re-sign Tierney on a pre-contract agreement, as they’d love to have the 27-year-old.

Kieran Tierney transfer exit seems inevitable after difficult Arsenal spell

It’s hard to see how Tierney can possibly have a future at Arsenal now, but many fans will surely be disappointed that this deal didn’t work out better.

The former Celtic youngster looked a top talent when he first joined the Gunners back in the summer of 2019, but he just hasn’t quite lived up to his potential.

Injuries haven’t helped Tierney, but he also didn’t really do enough to impress when he got fit and back in the team.

Arsenal now have a number of better options at left-back, so Tierney would probably be wasting his time staying in north London and trying to win his place back.

Celtic are a big club and could be a tempting destination for Tierney, who might do well to return to a familiar setting to try to revive his career.