28-year-old could be an option for Arsenal to replace injured Bukayo Saka

Kingsley Coman and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly look for a short-term deal to help replace injured star Bukayo Saka this January, with Kingsley Coman mentioned as an option.

The Bayern Munich winger has had a fine career at the highest level, but he was available on loan in the summer after falling out of favour at the Allianz Arena.

And according to the latest from the Evening Standard, it seems Coman could be an option for Arsenal again ahead of January, with the France international perhaps ideal as short-term cover for Saka.

Arsenal lead race to sign INSANE 27 G/A talent!

Arsenal’s title hopes have been dealt a potentially significant blow with the news that Saka is facing an extended period out of action, with the England international likely to be close to impossible to replace,

We probably won’t see Arsenal spending a fortune this January to bring in a new world class winger, but an experienced player like Coman could be a decent alternative.

Kingsley Coman to Arsenal to help cover for Bukayo Saka?

Coman is not currently at Saka’s level, but he’s surely still good enough to do a job for the Gunners for a few months.

Mikel Arteta surely needs to consider a signing like this as we’ve not exactly seen the best of other wide-players like Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli for a little while now.

Even if Coman might be past his best, he’s still only 28 so could be eager to come to the Premier League and prove a point to some of his doubters.

There’s a lot of competition for places at Bayern, which will have made it harder for him to show what he’s still capable of, but he could get that chance to impress again at the Emirates Stadium.

This will be an interesting saga to follow, as one imagines there’ll surely be other clubs ready to move for Coman if Arsenal don’t take this opportunity.