Leicester contact Man Utd about January loan deal

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has reportedly contacted his former club Manchester Untied about potential loan signings for the January transfer window.

The Foxes are currently in the relegation zone after three consecutive Premier League defeats, with new manager Van Nistelrooy struggling to turn things around as some might have hoped.

Van Nistelrooy previously impressed in a spell in charge of PSV Eindhoven, and he only recently had a decent, if brief, spell as caretaker manager at Man United.

It seems the Dutch tactician still has a good relationship with the Red Devils, however, and has asked about potential loan signings to help his team in January.

Toby Collyer transfer on the agenda for Leicester City

According to reports, young United midfielder Toby Collyer is looking like a likely option for Leicester this winter.

It’s probably a bit soon for Collyer to be playing regularly at Old Trafford, so he’d surely benefit from the experience of some first-team football at the King Power Stadium.

However, Leicester might also view this deal as a bit of a risk when they’re in a relegation battle, as Collyer lacks experience at this level.

LCFC might do better to add players who know a bit more about what it takes to succeed in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy could end up being a good managerial appointment for Leicester, but he’ll also surely need support in the transfer market if he is to be able to have the kind of impact he’s capable of.