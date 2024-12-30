Big worry for Liverpool as key player now seems likely to miss Man Utd & Spurs games

Joe Gomez of Liverpool goes off injured (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez looks to have picked up a worrying hamstring injury, with Arne Slot providing an update on his fitness after yesterday’s win over West Ham.

Gomez had to go off injured for the Reds as they won 5-0 at the London Stadium, with Slot not exactly sounding too optimistic about the situation when asked about it afterwards.

As quoted by Liverpool’s official site, the Dutch tactician said of Gomez: “You saw today an injury of Joe Gomez. If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed.

“In a sprint, then we all know it’s a hamstring and we all know it’s going take a while before he is back. I don’t know how long but he will be out for quite a bit.”

Obviously this is a bit vague from Slot, and hamstring injuries can vary quite a bit in their severity, but it seems pretty safe to rule the England international out of upcoming games against Manchester United and Tottenham.

Joe Gomez injury looks a worry for Liverpool

Liverpool will need squad players like Gomez to stay fit over the course of the season, with Virgil van Dijk not exactly the youngest, so likely to need some rest at some point.

Meanwhile, LFC also have Ibrahima Konate, but he’s also proven rather injury prone during his time at Anfield.

It’s been pretty much a perfect season for Liverpool so far, who have really enjoyed life under new manager Slot.

However, things can change very quickly if key players get injured, and Gomez is not someone that Liverpool will want to be without for too long.

January is just coming up, of course, so Liverpool may get the chance to take a dip into the market to solve their issues if absolutely necessary.

For now, however, one imagines the Merseyside giants will await further tests on Gomez to see if we’re talking about an absence of a few weeks or a few months.