Video: Mohamed Salah drops Liverpool contract bombshell after West Ham game

Mohamed Salah has spoken about his Liverpool contract situation (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images, Sky Sports)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah slipped in what sounds like worrying news on his new contract with the Reds after yesterday’s win over West Ham.

Salah was once again in sensational form as Liverpool thrashed West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium, but the Egypt international was asked about his future once again after the game.

Things have recently seemed a bit more positive on Salah, with a report from Fichajes even claiming that the 32-year-old had agreed his new deal and that everything was in place for him to stay at Anfield.

Still, when he was asked about it after yesterday’s game, Salah suggested he was still far from an agreement with Liverpool, and then did his best to move on from the question…

"We are far away from that" Mo Salah on his contract situation ? pic.twitter.com/8pVFm0OX5h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2024

Salah is just a few months away from becoming a free agent, which is a pretty staggering situation for Liverpool to be in with such a world class player.

And of course, we also know that LFC find themselves in a similarly worrying situation with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, so it would really put a lot of fans’ minds at rest if at least one of these players would sign a new contract soon.

Mohamed Salah is surely irreplaceable for Liverpool

Salah might not be getting any younger, but he’s showing no sign of slowing down with age – if anything, this is shaping up to be perhaps his best season at Liverpool.

Salah is currently on 17 goals and 13 assists for the season, making him the top scorer in Europe’s big five leagues, and his total of 30 G/A for the campaign means he’s already bettered his total from last term.

In short, Salah is a unique talent whom Liverpool would surely find it impossible to replace – there is simply no one else out there who provides goals and assists quite as consistently as him.

Liverpool surely need to do whatever it takes to get Salah to sign a new deal or they’re going to find themselves in big trouble next season.