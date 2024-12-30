Journalist tells West Ham to get rid of player after Liverpool performance

Julen Lopetegui and Lucas Paqueta
Julen Lopetegui and Lucas Paqueta (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta received a particularly harsh rating after a terrible performance in yesterday’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Reds ran riot at the London Stadium, continuing their superb start to life under new manager Arne Slot.

Julen Lopetegui is another manager who started at his current job this summer, but it’s worked out very differently for him as he’s failed to get West Ham going.

West Ham star says he’s ready to QUIT unless Julen Lopetegui is sacked by the club!

The Spanish tactician hasn’t been helped by his players at points, however, with Paqueta one of those who should be doing much better than he is.

Journalist Antony Martin pulled no punches as he assessed Paqueta’s performance against Liverpool yesterday.

Lucas Paqueta branded “abysmal” in 3/10 showing vs Liverpool

Lucas Paqueta with Julen Lopetegui
Lucas Paqueta with Julen Lopetegui (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“What else can you say about Paqueta – he was abysmally poor today. I think we need to cut our losses and sell him in January if we can. He’s a show-pony and nothing else,” Martin wrote.

This is certainly far from what Paqueta should be doing for the Hammers, as he’s previously shown what a quality performer he can be.

This even led the Brazil international to be linked with the likes of Manchester City, though this never materialised.

Perhaps that’s for the best as Paqueta probably would’ve found himself out of his depth at the Etihad Stadium if his recent form is anything to go by.

West Ham now clearly need a good January transfer window, with so much of this squad under-performing and in need of replacing.

It remains to be seen if Paqueta is one of those who could be offloaded, but one imagines WHUFC would surely take any reasonable offers for him at this stage.

