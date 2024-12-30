Man United reporter names one star that will dominate January window

Man United stars Marcus Rashford and Casemiro. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The January transfer window is just around the corner and one of the more intriguing storylines in the Premier League is the future of Man United star Marcus Rashford.

The arrival of Ruben Amorim back in November looked like it was going to be a huge positive for the Englishman as the 27-year-old netted three goals throughout the Portuguese coach’s first two Premier League matches.

Since then, things have changed, as Rashford has been excluded from Man United’s last three squads in the English top flight – which included the Manchester derby win before Christmas.

In the aftermath of the Manchester City win, Rashford revealed that he was open to leaving Manchester United in the near future as the player was open to a new challenge. This has left serious doubt over the winger’s career at Old Trafford and it looks like his exit may come sooner rather than later.

Man United have a set big asking price for Marcus Rashford

It remains to be seen who shows an interest in the 27-year-old as the English star is on big wages and is severely out of form.

Where will Marcus Rashford play in 2025?

Rashford is set to dominate the January transfer window as his future at Man United remains in serious doubt, reports ESPN’s Mark Ogden.

The United reporter admits that there are no obvious routes out of Manchester for the 27-year-old as the Premier League star has three years remaining on a £325,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford.

Only a handful of clubs across Europe will be able to afford Rashford this summer and those elite few will have no interest in the winger given his current form – Juventus are the latest club to turn their noses up at the Man United star.

There was very little interest in the 27-year-old during the summer, reports ESPN, which makes Saudi Arabia the most likely destination for the Man United academy graduate at this stage.

This would be a major blow to Rashford given the trajectory the forward’s career was going in after the 2022/23 campaign, who is now being viewed by European giants as damaged goods.