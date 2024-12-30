“Definitely one to watch” – Man United monitoring star who’s just changed agents

Milos Kerkez and Ruben Amorim
Milos Kerkez and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has just changed agents for 2025.

The talented young Hungary international has shone in his time in the Premier League and could soon be ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

It seems Kerkez may be preparing for that eventuality by changing agents, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds in the X post below that Man Utd are one of the big clubs monitoring him, describing him as being “definitely one to watch” on the market…

Kerkez makes sense as a target for United right now as they surely need to make changes to this struggling squad, particularly as Ruben Amorim has brought in new tactics since taking over as manager.

Milos Kerkez could be an ideal wing-back signing for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United

Milos Kerkez in action against Manchester United
Milos Kerkez in action against Manchester United (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Kerkez looks like he could fit in well as a left wing-back in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation, with the 21-year-old possessing great energy to get up and down the pitch, as well as quality with his end-product in the final third.

MUFC currently have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in that position, but both have had problems with injuries, so Amorim will probably want his own signings in that area of the pitch.

Kerkez’s fine form for Bournemouth has also seen him attract interest from other clubs, however, such as United’s rivals Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side are on fire at the moment, but changes will surely be needed at some point, with Andrew Robertson surely someone who’ll soon need replacing as he’s looking like he might now be past his peak.

Liverpool would probably also be a more tempting destination than United right now, with Amorim’s side remaining a bit of a mess and slumped all the way down in 14th in the Premier League table.

