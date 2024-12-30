Newcastle goals show three Man United players Ruben Amorim needs to think about selling

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim has a lot of work to do at Man United. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Four minutes is all it took Newcastle to take the lead against Man United on Monday night and the goal would have had Ruben Amorim questioning three of his players. 

It has been a tough start to life for the Portuguese coach at Old Trafford having lost his last three matches in charge of the Manchester club. Things do not get any easier for the 39-year-old, with Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal being their next three fixtures.

Amorim has failed to improve the Red Devils’ form since they sacked Erik ten Hag and it only took four minutes for their underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign to continue against Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s team arrived at Old Trafford in top form and made a very fast start to the Premier League contest with Alexander Isak making it 1-0 inside four minutes.

Lewis Hall swung a cross into the United box and the Swedish striker headed the ball home uncontested –  which shows why Arsenal are interested in the 25-year-old heading into 2025.

Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez were like statues for the opening strike and the trio were at fault again for the Magpies’ second.

Ruben Amorim pushing Man United to complete €18m transfer for Barcelona defender

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim has found it tough at Man United
Stats show that things are getting worse for Man United under Ruben Amorim
Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon
Tottenham ace eyes January exit to end Spurs nightmare; club open to letting him leave
Ange Postecoglou is under pressure at Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou’s future could be decided by important figure spotted at Tottenham match

Ruben Amorim needs to rethink his Man United defence

Life has been tough for Ruben Amorim at Man United
Life has been tough for Ruben Amorim at Man United. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s second goal was very similar to the first as Anthony Gordon’s cross was headed in unchallenged by Joelinton.

De Ligt, Maguire and Martinez did next to nothing to stop the Brazilian from scoring and it highlights an area Amorim needs to fix quickly. The three centre-backs are crucial to the Portuguese coach’s system and it would be a surprise if new players don’t arrive in 2025.

The central defenders on the pitch for the Newcastle contest are not good enough to play together at Old Trafford and most United fans will not disagree that changes need to be made to this area of the pitch.

More Stories Harry Maguire Lisandro Martinez Matthijs de Ligt Ruben Amorim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.