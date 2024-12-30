Ruben Amorim has a lot of work to do at Man United. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Four minutes is all it took Newcastle to take the lead against Man United on Monday night and the goal would have had Ruben Amorim questioning three of his players.

It has been a tough start to life for the Portuguese coach at Old Trafford having lost his last three matches in charge of the Manchester club. Things do not get any easier for the 39-year-old, with Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal being their next three fixtures.

Amorim has failed to improve the Red Devils’ form since they sacked Erik ten Hag and it only took four minutes for their underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign to continue against Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s team arrived at Old Trafford in top form and made a very fast start to the Premier League contest with Alexander Isak making it 1-0 inside four minutes.

Lewis Hall swung a cross into the United box and the Swedish striker headed the ball home uncontested – which shows why Arsenal are interested in the 25-year-old heading into 2025.

Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez were like statues for the opening strike and the trio were at fault again for the Magpies’ second.

Ruben Amorim needs to rethink his Man United defence

Newcastle’s second goal was very similar to the first as Anthony Gordon’s cross was headed in unchallenged by Joelinton.

De Ligt, Maguire and Martinez did next to nothing to stop the Brazilian from scoring and it highlights an area Amorim needs to fix quickly. The three centre-backs are crucial to the Portuguese coach’s system and it would be a surprise if new players don’t arrive in 2025.

The central defenders on the pitch for the Newcastle contest are not good enough to play together at Old Trafford and most United fans will not disagree that changes need to be made to this area of the pitch.