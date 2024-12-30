Exclusive: Arsenal ahead of Chelsea & Liverpool in race for star with 27 G/A in his last 24 games

Enzo Maresca, Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A number of Premier League clubs look to be queuing up for the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush after his incredible recent form.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Marmoush has not responded positively to recent contract negotiations with Eintracht as they look to tie their star player down to a new deal.

This has put some big clubs on alert, particularly from the Premier League, with Arsenal making the move to contact Frankfurt about Marmoush’s availability.

Arsenal set to win race for €30m prodigy!

Chelsea and Liverpool are also understood to be lurking in the background, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United could also be two teams to watch in the race for the Egypt international’s signature.

Omar Marmoush transfer looks like just what Arsenal are crying out for

Marmoush has a stunning record of 18 goals and nine assists so far this season, a total of 27 G/A in his last 24 appearances for his club.

If there’s any possibility of the 25-year-old leaving Eintracht, then it makes sense that someone like Arsenal would be taking a very close look at the situation, given their current issues in attack.

The Gunners have mostly put together a terrific squad under Mikel Arteta, but they were already slightly lacking in attacking spark before Bukayo Saka’s injury, and it looks like even more of a concern now that the England international is facing an extended period out.

The signing of Marmoush could be ideal to give Arsenal more options up front, though one imagines he could also be a tempting addition for Liverpool given that Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract.

The Reds have other quality attackers like Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, but Salah will be extremely difficult to replace, so someone like Marmoush could be ideal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might also do well to think about bringing in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, while Christopher Nkunku’s future looks uncertain after a lack of regular playing time this season.