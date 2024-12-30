Stats show that things are getting worse for Man United under Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has found it tough at Man United. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The 2024/25 campaign has been a disaster so far for Man United, and having made a managerial change mid-season, the Manchester club are yet to see the benefits of bringing in Ruben Amorim.

Man United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after 18 matches with just six wins throughout the first half of the season.

In addition to this, the Red Devils have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup, have a tough draw against Arsenal in the FA Cup, and have won just half of their six Europa League matches.

A large part of this is down to Man United’s recruitment this summer under Erik ten Hag as the Manchester club saw several stars move to Old Trafford that are simply not good enough – Noussair Mazraoui arguably being the only successful summer deal – which makes the 2025 windows crucial, with Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen already being linked.

Ruben Amorim makes a huge decision on Marcus Rashford ahead of the January window

The Dutch coach also failed to get his team to perform, which came off the back of an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign.

Man United made the decision to part ways with the former Ajax boss mid-season and in November, appointed Ruben Amorim as the new manager following his successful spell at Sporting CP.

The Premier League giants have failed to get a new manager bounce from the Portuguese coach’s arrival and in fact, the stats show that things are getting worse for the Red Devils under their new boss; however, one pundit thinks Amorim’s job is not under threat.

Ruben Amorim vs Erik ten Hag at Man United

On Sky Sports’ Monday Nigth Football, the punditry team compared Ten Hag’s 11 Premier League matches to Amorim’s seven and the numbers favour the Dutch coach.

The Portuguese boss falls short of the former United manager on most of the metrics, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Manchester United under Ruben Amorim… are things moving in the right direction? ? pic.twitter.com/BDeru1hcJS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2024

Amorim has faced tougher teams during his seven-game reign and has still managed to improve United defensively, despite not having a pre-season to implement his ideas.

From an attacking point of view, Ten Hag had Man United creating better chances and also earned more points per game.

The stats do indicate that things are getting worse at Old Trafford in some metrics, however, there are a lot of circumstances surrounding these that skew the numbers in favour of United’s old manager.