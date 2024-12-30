Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Marcus Rashford ahead of January window

Ruben Amorim has made a big decision related to Marcus Rashford. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has decided to include Marcus Rashford in his squad for the Red Devils’ clash with Newcastle United on Monday night.

The arrival of the Portuguese coach back in November looked like it was going to be a huge positive for the Englishman as the 27-year-old netted three goals throughout the former Sporting CP boss’ first two Premier League matches in charge of the Manchester club.

Since then, things have changed, as Rashford has been excluded from Man United’s last three squads in the English top flight – which included the Manchester derby win before Christmas.

This has led to rumours linking Rashford with a move away from Man United in 2025 with the Englishman expected to depart Old Trafford during one of the next two transfer windows.

There are not many routes out of Manchester for the 27-year-old as many clubs cannot afford the winger’s huge wages and those that can have no interest in the out-of-form talent – Juventus are the latest club to play down their interest in Rashford.

It also remains to be seen if there is a way back for the English star at Old Trafford and Amorim’s latest decision may open the door for the player.

Marcus Rashford included in latest Man United squad

Man United host Newcastle at Old Trafford on Monday night and it is set to be a tough fixture for the Manchester club as Eddie Howe’s men arrive into the game in fantastic form. Amorim will need every player to step up if the Red Devils are to get a result and the former Sporting boss may call on Rashford to help him achieve this.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the winger has been included in the Man United squad for the first time since their 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest on December 7 and Rashford will be looking to prove a point to everyone following his recent comments regarding his openness to leave Old Trafford.

Monday night could prove to be a big one for the future of Rashford as the winger is short of options at this moment in time.