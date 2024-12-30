Tottenham ace eyes January exit to end Spurs nightmare; club open to letting him leave

(Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon is once again being linked with an exit as reports suggest the player is eager to end his Spurs “nightmare” during the January transfer window.

With just six months remaining on his contract, Reguilon will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs starting in January.

However, Tottenham are reportedly keen to cash in on the Spanish full-back rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Sergio Reguilon wants Spurs nightmare to end

A host of clubs are monitoring Reguilon’s situation, with La Liga sides Sevilla and Getafe reportedly leading the race and ready to start negotiations. Sevilla, where the defender enjoyed a successful loan spell in the 2019/20 season, appear interested in bringing him back, while Getafe are said to be preparing a potential free transfer offer. Real Valladolid have also been linked as a contender for his signature.

According to Cadena Ser, the Spaniard is actively seeking a move to a club where he can rejuvenate his career, and Tottenham are expected to facilitate his exit to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Sergio Reguilon needs a move away from Tottenham to revive his career

Reguilon joined Tottenham in September 2020 on a five-year deal worth £27.5 million after impressing during his loan spell at Sevilla. The Spaniard made a bright start to life in North London, delivering an assist on his debut in a League Cup clash against Chelsea.

However, his time at Spurs has been marked by inconsistency and injury struggles, leading to multiple loan spells at Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford in recent seasons.

Despite glimpses of his quality, he has struggled to solidify his place in the Tottenham squad, making just 68 appearances for the club, with two goals and eight assists to his name.

A January move would offer the 28-year-old the chance to restart his career and find regular playing time, while also allowing Tottenham to shift their focus to players better aligned with manager Ange Postecoglou’s tactical vision.

However, they might need to sign reinforcement if Reguilon is sold, given the current injury crisis at the club. Reguilon was handed playing time against Wolves after Destiny Udogie picked up an injury during the game. With Ben Davies also out injured, it leaves the club Reguilon as the only natural left-back option.

