“What are the board waiting for? – Tony Cottee calls on West Ham to sack Lopetegui and appoint former Premier League manager

West Ham’s difficult campaign hit a new low with a crushing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at the London Stadium, leaving the Hammers in 13th place with just 23 points from 19 matches.

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee has been one of the loudest voices calling for change, urging the club to replace current manager Julen Lopetegui with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Tony Cottee urges West Ham to sack Lopetegui and hire Graham Potter

Cottee’s frustration reflects a growing sentiment among supporters who feel the team has underperformed under Lopetegui’s guidance.

Taking to social media platform X, Cottee didn’t hold back in his criticism of the club’s current trajectory:

“What are the Board waiting for? The 5-0 drubbing at City and knocked out of the Cup by Villa?!!! Get Graham Potter in now and give him a chance to save the season and work in the Jan window… Yesterday was dreadful and something has to change. Our fans deserve so much better.”

Graham Potter’s impressive job at Brighton

Potter’s managerial credentials make him a compelling candidate for the role. At Brighton, he was instrumental in transforming the club into a competitive force in the Premier League, achieving their highest-ever league finish and earning plaudits for his possession-based, flexible style of play.

Reports suggest that Lopetegui has two matches to improve results, including tough fixtures against Manchester City in the Premier League and Aston Villa in the FA Cup. However, the pressure on the board to act decisively is growing.

Appointing Potter could represent a calculated risk to stabilise the team and set it on a course for sustainable success. It is a name that has been backed by Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher as well.

However, Potter is not the only name linked with the West Ham job. It has been previously reported that the Hammers have held talks with former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri over replacing Julen Lopetegui.

As the season progresses, West Ham must evaluate their options carefully to meet the expectations of their supporters.