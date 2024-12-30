Ange Postecoglou is under pressure at Tottenham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The future of Ange Poctecoglou at Tottenham is under severe threat heading into 2025 and the January transfer window could play a big role in saving the Australian coach’s job.

The first half of the 2024/25 campaign has been underwhelming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the North London club currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after 19 matches due to a miserable run of form.

Spurs have won just two of their last 13 matches, which has caused a lot of unhappiness among the Tottenham fanbase – leading to Thomas Frank being linked to the role.

Injuries have played a major part in this as the former Celtic boss has been using a patched-up defence for weeks as he has been without his best goalkeeper and starting centre-back pairing. This may buy Postecoglou some time, in addition to Spurs being in the Carabao Cup semi-final and being in a good position to advance to the next round of the Europa League.

New signings in January could also help turn things around for the North London club and ahead of the January transfer window, a key man was spotted during Spurs’ draw with Wolves on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou has January plan to turn Tottenham’s season around

Fabio Paratici spotted at Tottenham clash

Despite stepping down as managing director of football over 20 months ago due to his role in a scandal in Italy, it is believed that the Italian has remained an influential figure behind the scenes in North London.

Paratici is believed to still wield power at the Premier League club with Daniel Levy still consulting him on crucial decisions and could his next signing be Tyrick Mitchell from Crystal Palace?

Ahead of a crucial January transfer window for Spurs, journalist Alasdair Gold Paratici at Tottenham’s draw with Wolves on Sunday.

“Fabio Paratici sat up behind us at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a box he’s often a guest in. Will Spurs call upon his consultancy efforts once again in the imminent January transfer window,” the reporter said on X.

It remains to be seen what business Tottenham do over the coming weeks and what role the Italian has in this.