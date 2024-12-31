10 G/A in his last 7 games: Arsenal lead transfer race for unplayable attacker

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring against Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal could do with adding a bit of quality to their front line, and there are conflicting reports about who that man will be.

The most recent information provided by CaughtOffside sources is that Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic is a priority, with other names like Alexander Isak too expensive for the Gunners.

However, there’s no doubt that the Newcastle United striker is one of the most in-form attacking players in world football right now, with a stunning record of eight goals and two assists in his last seven games in all competitions.

Arsenal given HUGE boost in race to sign Barcelona star!

Isak looks like he could be a perfect fit for Arsenal, and a report from Fichajes names the Sweden international as the north London giants’ top target up front, whilst also stating that other clubs are interested, but that AFC lead the race for the moment.

Alexander Isak transfer: Should Arsenal break the bank for the Newcastle star?

It’s not often you can justify splashing out £100m or more on a single player, but of course we’ve seen it done, including by Arsenal when they signed Declan Rice a year and a half ago.

According to Fichajes, Isak would perhaps cost as much as €150m, but, realistically, who are Arsenal going to find that could give them what the former Real Sociedad man would?

Isak has world class finishing ability from a variety of angles and distances, as well as pace and skill from out wide that will remind certain Gooners of the legendary Thierry Henry.

Arsenal could perhaps save £50m or so if they go for an alternative, but they’re unlikely to find anyone that much cheaper, whereas the gap in quality might be pretty big by comparison.

Mikel Arteta’s side are facing a big challenge getting back into this title race, but a statement signing like Isak would be a real game-changer.