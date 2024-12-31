£86m talent offered way out of Man United by La Liga club

Ruben Amorim could see Antony leave Man United soon. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United star Antony could leave the Premier League club during the January transfer window, and the winger may be offered a way out by a La Liga team.

The agent of Antony admitted that several clubs have made approaches for the Brazilian ahead of the January window as the 24-year-old looks for a way out of Old Trafford having fallen out of favour in Manchester.

Ruben Amorim vowed to help Antony turn his current from around but that has yet to be seen during the Portuguese coach’s short spell at Man United.

The 24-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances from the bench since the former Sporting CP coach arrived and has made very little impact on the field as the Red Devils continue to underperform.

According to ABC, Real Betis are one club hoping to sign Antony on loan in January and are prepared to share his salary with Man United to get a deal over the line.

The Manchester club may be open to this as it would allow them to get some of the Brazilian star’s wages off their books as the winger earns a massive £200k-per-week at Old Trafford.

What happened to Antony at Man United?

Antony arrived at Man United during the summer of 2022 as part of a £86m deal with Ajax after the winger enjoyed a successful spell with the Dutch giants under Erik ten Hag, however, the Brazilian star failed to adapt to the Premier League.

The winger has struggled with the physicality of the English top flight and has struggled with confidence since his arrival at Man United, which is always detrimental for forward players.

The 24-year-old has gone to feature 94 times for United, producing just 12 goals and five assists. This is not good enough for a club like the Manchester giants and it is why his time at Old Trafford looks set to come to an end soon.