“Talent to make a difference” – Arsenal urged to consider smart loan signing

Arda Guler in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has urged the club to consider the possible opportunity to sign Arda Guler on loan from Real Madrid.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts made it clear that he could see Guler having an impact at the Emirates Stadium, and that a loan deal could have similar potential to the one that first saw Martin Odegaard join the club.

Arsenal are in need of some attacking reinforcements this January after the injury to star player Bukayo Saka, with Mikel Arteta’s side arguably already lacking enough options in that area of the pitch even before the England international’s injury.

Guler has long been regarded as a top young talent, but he’s struggled for playing time due to there being so much competition at the Bernabeu, so perhaps a loan move would do him good.

If Real decide to let the Turkey international seal a temporary move away in order to play more, that could then also suit Arsenal, who need short-term cover out wide.

Arda Guler loan signing could be a good option for Arsenal

Discussing potential targets for AFC ahead of January, Watts said: “Arda Guler on loan from Real Madrid would also be an interesting short term move. We’ve seen Arsenal have some success with a deal like that in the past. Just think of Martin Odegaard for example.

“Guler is young, but he has shown he can perform on the biggest stage and has the talent to make a difference in the final third.

“So there could be options out there for Arsenal, it’s up to them to go out there and find them.”

CaughtOffside were recently told that Arsenal have an interest in Guler, as do Liverpool, though it’s not yet clear if this has advanced in any meaningful way.