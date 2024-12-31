“I’m gonna show you” – Mikel Arteta admits one Arsenal star can be a difficult character

Mikel Arteta at his press conference (Picture via Hayters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Leandro Trossard can be a difficult character to work with in some ways, but also that that’s part of what he likes about him as a player.

Trossard has performed well in his time at the Emirates Stadium, though he’s often had to do with a role on the bench, as he has something of a tendency to work well as a bit of a super-sub.

Still, Arteta has also made it clear just how much he values the Belgium international, as he spoke in his latest press conference about how much of a determined character he is.

The Spanish tactician admits Trossard can be difficult due to being a bit of a ‘moaner’, whether that’s in training or with referees during games.

However, he feels that one positive of this is that Trossard tends to react strongly if he finds himself out of the team, as he likes to try proving his manager wrong.

Mikel Arteta praises Leandro Trossard ahead of Arsenal’s game against Brentford

When asked about Trossard in his press conference ahead of the Brentford game, Arteta said: “He’s a player that I value a lot, that we value a lot.

“He’s very versatile, very competitive, and he’s always a massive goal threat.”

He added: “Leo naturally is a little bit of a moaner. But I like that because he’s very competitive … in training sessions, always busy with the referees’ decision, because he wants to win, and that’s what I love.

“When he’s not there, he’s not happy, but that’s what pushes him, and when he comes onto the pitch, he’s got that hunger, ‘I’m gonna show you.'”

Trossard scored 17 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season, and he has four so far this term.

The 30-year-old will surely add to that tally as the campaign goes on, as it’s clear Arteta sees an important role for him in this team.